Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $703.17

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $703.17 and traded as high as $752.45. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) shares last traded at $750.00, with a volume of 16,113 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 705.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 648.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of £101.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.72.

Get Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L)’s payout ratio is 15.45%.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.