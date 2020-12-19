Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abcam plc (ABC.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Abcam plc (ABC.L) stock opened at GBX 1,438 ($18.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 239.67. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of GBX 943 ($12.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,584 ($20.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.30.

In other Abcam plc (ABC.L) news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 19,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($19.58), for a total transaction of £291,285.68 ($380,566.61).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

