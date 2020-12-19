Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.82.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $193.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,773 shares of company stock worth $13,167,317. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 72.3% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

