AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $40.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price lifted by Truist from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIR. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised AAR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.81 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 37.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AAR by 120.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 235,909 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.