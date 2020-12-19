A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

AOS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. 1,762,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,030. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,183 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

