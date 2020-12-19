$94.60 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $94.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.40 million to $95.10 million. Qualys posted sales of $84.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $362.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $363.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $409.00 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $414.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.85.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $124.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $111,714.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,402 shares of company stock worth $19,305,743. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24,522.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 145,663 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 140,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 126,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,602,000 after acquiring an additional 90,973 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

