9,297 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

