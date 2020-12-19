88mph Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One 88mph token can currently be purchased for about $47.35 or 0.00199263 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00141741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00743806 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00177347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00371140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00076007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00119072 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

88mph Token Trading

88mph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

