$800.62 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $800.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $832.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $767.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $871.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 703,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,718. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Clean Harbors by 450.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.