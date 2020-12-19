$69.83 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report $69.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.70 million and the highest is $76.72 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $70.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $266.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $274.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $282.26 million, with estimates ranging from $275.87 million to $287.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $396.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,646.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $277,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,660.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,656. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

