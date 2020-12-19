6,141 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $252,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 917,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after buying an additional 185,351 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $461,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

