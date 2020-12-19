$518.24 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post $518.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $1,608,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

