45,926 Shares in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,926 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.3% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 46,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 19.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BVN opened at $12.78 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

