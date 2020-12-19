4,000 Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Gannett by 23.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gannett by 10.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 80,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gannett by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

GCI stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $351.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.85.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

