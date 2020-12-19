3,731 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $100.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

