37,012 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 470,908 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 629,164 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

GBDC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,642.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $386,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 215,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,130. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.