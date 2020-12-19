36,189 Shares in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Brookfield Property REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPYU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPYU shares. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of BPYU stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%.

In other news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $3,463,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.