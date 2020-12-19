$359.76 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post sales of $359.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $353.44 million to $369.80 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $460.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Macquarie upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Union Gaming Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR opened at $24.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

