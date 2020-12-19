30,945 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.78 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd.

