$296.88 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $296.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.90 million to $299.10 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $253.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

PNFP stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

