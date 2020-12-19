$278.40 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post $278.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $278.80 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $283.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $146.74. 418,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.87.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

