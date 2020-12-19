21,840 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 93,139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,714,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,673,791 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 120,818 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,841 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $65.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

