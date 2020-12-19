$203.63 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce sales of $203.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.87 million and the highest is $216.00 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $268.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $784.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.55 million to $797.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.32 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 73.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 50,132 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.97. The company had a trading volume of 333,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,256. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.47.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

