$155.10 Million in Sales Expected for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NYSE:SIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NYSE:SIC) will report $155.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the highest is $157.20 million. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $155.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $564.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $567.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $604.60 million, with estimates ranging from $600.10 million to $609.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million.

Separately, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIC. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,317. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

