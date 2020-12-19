$154.18 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to report sales of $154.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.40 million and the highest is $155.20 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $146.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $606.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $607.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $657.77 million, with estimates ranging from $648.07 million to $665.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 291.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 525,219 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 89.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $122.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.24. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.