Wall Street analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) will report sales of $150.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.30 million and the highest is $238.20 million. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 174.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 68,420,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,020,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

