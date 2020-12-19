13,510 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $40.04 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.