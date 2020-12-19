13,261 Shares in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,528 shares of company stock valued at $10,073,154. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on XLRN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.