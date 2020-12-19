$12.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to post sales of $12.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.54 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $11.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $45.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $53.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.87 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $53.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $251,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $301,973. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRO traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. 1,428,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,090. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $885.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

