$115.75 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to report $115.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.96 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $93.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $430.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.16 million to $450.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $631.23 million, with estimates ranging from $573.21 million to $777.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%.

Shares of CGC opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $29.52.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

