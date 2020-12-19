$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,037 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,026,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.