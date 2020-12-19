$1.48 EPS Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Strategic Education posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

In related news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,715,000 after acquiring an additional 172,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after acquiring an additional 531,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 298,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 63,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after acquiring an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 643,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,344. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $116.08. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

