$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.56. Strategic Education reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRA stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 643,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,344. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

