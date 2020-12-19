0Chain Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001684 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0Chain has a total market cap of $18.81 million and approximately $252,088.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

