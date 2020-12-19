$0.84 EPS Expected for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%.

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $83,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,914. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in GATX by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. 653,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00.

GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

