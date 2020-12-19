$0.78 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.70. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $42,845.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,658.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,425,340.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $14,643,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 125.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $110.42 on Friday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 116.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

