$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.89. 682,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,510. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 92,237 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,189,000 after buying an additional 73,305 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 72,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

