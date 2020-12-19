-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.78 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $328.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

