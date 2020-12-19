$0.47 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. STAG Industrial also posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

