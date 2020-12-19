$0.39 EPS Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACBI. TheStreet raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 235,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $325.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

