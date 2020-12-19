$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after buying an additional 858,605 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after buying an additional 480,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 491,930 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.74.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.