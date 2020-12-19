$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Cognex posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. 1,950,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $11,342,279.90. Insiders sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 70.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

