$0.22 EPS Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.16. Luxfer also reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

