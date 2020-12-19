$0.10 EPS Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

A number of research firms have commented on AZEK. B. Riley raised their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The AZEK stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.56.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

