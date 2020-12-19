$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.16. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIGR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

EIGR stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $317.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Mangrove Partners grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

