Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 453.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 453.10 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 385 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 405 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 393.28.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

