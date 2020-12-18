Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.64. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 1,921,685 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ZSAN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zosano Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

