ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Up 6.3%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.40. Approximately 2,166,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,576,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Nir Keren sold 280,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $11,907,560.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,005,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,645,039 shares of company stock valued at $71,660,788 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,418,750,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,163,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,729 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,472,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,737,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

