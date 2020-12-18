ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) vs. Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Head to Head Comparison

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIX and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $173.43 million 2.47 -$14.65 million $0.15 50.20 Scienjoy N/A N/A $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Scienjoy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZIX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZIX and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZIX currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.44%. Given ZIX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIX is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Volatility and Risk

ZIX has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of ZIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -3.64% 63.79% 6.18% Scienjoy N/A 88.77% 10.64%

Summary

ZIX beats Scienjoy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Sixiang Wuxian (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Scienjoy International Limited.

