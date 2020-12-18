Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $153.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 9,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,792,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.74. 15,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,415. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 946.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.